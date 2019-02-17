Exotic pet expo returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Animals from all across the world are at the Jackson Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Jackson Exotic Pet Expo returned on Saturday, showcasing different types of animals and pets you can’t normally find in West Tennessee.

As part of the expo, they offer face painting, toys, and animal food vendors.

The event runs from Saturday through Sunday.

On Sunday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The price of admission is two dollars for adults and free for anyone twelve and under.