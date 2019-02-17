Local rehab center celebrates black history month

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – A local health and rehab center is honoring black history month.

Huntingdon Health and Rehab Center invited guest speaker Wallace Cunningham. Cunningham is a pastor at Greater Mount Nebo.

Members of the center say it’s a way to pay respects to the contributions of the African American residents of the community.

Cunningham says he wanted to bring this message to those at the center.

“We are here because they are not as mobile as some so they cannot get out so we wanted to bring the message here to them,” said Cunningham.

Pastor Cunningham says he hopes to be invited again next year to speak at the center.