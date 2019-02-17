Masquerade party teaches youths history and culture

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local group added a fun twist to an event held this weekend.

The Jackson chapter for the Jack and Jill of America organization hosted a masquerade party on Saturday night.

The party was aimed to support the kids of the organization, as well as any guests interested in joining.

The group tries to introduce kids and teens to various cultures and teach them history.

“We try to just make sure that the children are well-rounded and that they experience every aspect of life,” said Betty Beverly Brown, president of the Jackson chapter.

The masquerade party is an annual event, but the group says they try to hold similar events each month.