The Exotic Pet Expo is back in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn–The Exotic Pet Expo is back at the Jackson Fairgrounds with some new additions.

West Tennessee’s largest exotic event was in town Sunday, with regular vendors and new ones. The pet expo had all kinds of animal even stuffed ones. From mini pigs, snakes, canaries and monkeys. This year’s expo even included a new ride.

“Were not just animals we also have, like the gyro ball, that we have that you can ride in face painting, there’s dog stuff here, so even if your not into the snakes, and the creepy crawlies there’s all kinds of fun stuff here,” said Pet Expo Promoter, Dustin Bickerstaff.

The pet expo is offered twice every year.