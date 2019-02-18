Entrepreneur, author explains how to start a business selling with Amazon

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may find yourself shopping a lot online, but do you know how to start a business?

Through his company “Reliable Education,” international entrepreneur and Amazon expert Adam Hudson teaches people how to start and run successful businesses on Amazon. It’s something he says a lot of people might not know much about.

“I think for people living in Jackson and any small town in America, this kind of partnership between yourself and a big successful company like Amazon makes a lot of sense,” Hudson said. “Most people, especially Americans, are used to being on the buying side, so they buy stuff on Amazon all day. But what they don’t realize is that two-thirds of pretty much all sales on Amazon in America are made by private-label sellers.”

He says that it can help anyone not only have more financial options but also freedom and flexibility in where they can run their business.

“The fact that you can send your inventory into Amazon’s warehouses and then you don’t have any inventory in your garage, you don’t have to run back and forth,” Hudson said. “You don’t have to handle any of that.”

He says it’s very easy to start selling products on the website. One way to get started is by finding the “sell on Amazon” tab found at the bottom of the retailer’s website, and from there you can find information on how it works.

“You open an account, it doesn’t take very long, and then you log in and you can start adding products, just like selling anything else on the internet,” Hudson said.

He says the No. 1 thing to be successful on Amazon is making your product stand out in the market.

“If you can come up with a way to improve what’s already there in a market where you can see people already buying that product, and you go to market with a better product even if it’s slightly better, that’s the key to being successful on Amazon,” Hudson said.

Hudson began his journey eight years ago, and it earned him a seven-figure business.