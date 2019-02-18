First responders honored at “West Carroll Gives Back” night

ATWOOD, Tenn.–Families and community members honored first responders Monday night with a meal and a special thank you.

It was all for “West Carroll Gives Back”, organized by West Carroll Junior and Senior High School.

More than 50 EMS workers, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carroll County firefighters enjoyed Bar-B-Que.

Community members and families say they feel the need to give back to the first responders who put their lives on the line everyday.

“West Carroll and the community really appreciates the service that these men and women gives to us each and every day their acts of kindness through their selfless acts,” said

This is the first time organizers have hosted the event but they hope to make it an annual dinner.