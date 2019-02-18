Flash Flood Watch Issued for All of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, February 18th

Due to recent rainfall, the threat for heavy rain this week poses a serious threat to residents across West Tennessee – especially those that are living in areas prone to flooding. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of West Tennessee and will go into effect at noon tomorrow and last until Thursday morning. Flash flooding is likely midweek, but no rain is expected tonight.

A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation! You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

TONIGHT

Under mostly cloudy skies, expect breezy conditions with winds from the northeast. This will allow for temperatures to drop down to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise on Tuesday morning.

We’ll be off to a dry start tomorrow but the flash flood watch goes into effect for the whole area at noon when heavy showers are expected to begin moving from south to north across the area, continuing throughout the night on Tuesday and through most of Wednesday. Be on the lookout for flooded roads during the evening commute tomorrow, there’s also a potential for thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

