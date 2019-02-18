JFD investigates east Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded around 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a fire at a home on Hays Street.

No injuries were reported.

“They were on the scene for about three hours and 20 minutes, so it was a lengthy, well in-depth fire,” Battalion Chief Randy Hayes said.

Battalion Chief Hayes says when crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the home.

Hayes says at least one more crew from another station responded to assist with the fire.

“At the time — the house was recently purchased — and at the time no one, according to the owner, no one was living there at the time,” Hayes said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.