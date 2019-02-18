Local school loses a long time faculty member unexpectedly

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–“I was shocked, I’m still in shock,” said Wes Wilkerson, Athletic Director and Asst. Principal of Hardin County High School.

Wilkerson said he along with students and staff are taken aback by the sudden death of Jeanna Gail Ford Saturday night.

“They texted me back a little later that night and informed me that Ms. Jeanna had not made it,” said Wilkerson.

He said news of Ford’s passing has had an affect on everyone at Hardin County High School, but mostly the cheerleaders.

“Ms. Jeanna had driven them to every football game, every away basketball game, she had even, when they would go to cheerleading camp, she had even gone with them and just stayed at the camp, didn’t take them and just drop them off, said Wilkerson.

“She was the biggest Hardin County High School supporter,” said Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said Ford meant so much more to the students and staff than what she did for them.

“She was a spit-fire, she was outspoken, she was going to let you know exactly what she thought, but the thing about her, she was so kind, she loved kids,” Wilkerson said.

“To know that she’s not going to be with us at these events, and games and stuff anymore, its heartbreaking,” Wilkerson said.

He said moving forward without Ms. Jeanna will never be the same.

“If we fill her job that’s one thing, and find somebody to drive the bus that’s another thing, but to replace Ms. Jeanna Ford, I don’t think we can do it, it can’t be done,” said Wilkerson.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of Ford’s death.

Wilkerson said counselors will be available at Hardin County High School for students and staff.