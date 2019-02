MILAN, Tenn. — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen Jan. 9 at a home in Milan.

Sarah Michelle Phillips, 22, was last seen leaving a home in Milan and was expected to return on Jan. 10, according to the Milan Police Department.

Police say no one has had contact with Phillips since Jan. 9.

Anyone who sees Phillips or knows her location is asked to contact local authorities or the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309.