Mix Of Sun And Clouds Today, Flooding Concerns Tomorrow

Today will end up being the most quiet day of the entire 7-day forecast. This week as advertised for days now looks rather active. Continuing a series of system that began last week. The fourth system in the series is a southern stream low pressure system. it will develop starting tonight along the Texas gulf coast before deepening rapidly lifting NNE towards the Great Lakes through Wednesday afternoon.



Today:

High pressure will keep things quiet today, even a little bit of sunshine, especially north of I-40 today. The high pressure is a Cold Continental Canadian air mass. In short, its cold. Whether or not you see the sun today will not make a meaningful difference on the high temps later this afternoon. Nevertheless, I think we’ll see mainly mid 40s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clouds will start to increase again as the aforementioned set up begins to take shape, this will keep temperatures a few degrees warmer than this morning. Low around the middle to upper 30s.

Tomorrow:

We’ll start the day dry with mainly cloudy skies, and still a little chilly. Clouds will quickly thicken up as showers develop in North Mississippi ahead of an encroaching warm front. Showers will overspread West Tennessee south to north at first light to moderate, through early noon. The intensity and areal coverage will however grow as main axis becomes better organized with time. By early evening, and most of the overnight rain will become steady, and heavy at times. Temperatures will also rise through the whole event as warm front shifts north by early Wednesday. A cold front will form along the Mississippi as low pressure lift north with the advancing warm sector. West Tennessee will spend a few hours in the area, but I don’t think there will be enough destabilization for anything other than heavy rain, maybe some rumbles of thunder.

