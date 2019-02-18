Murry Lee joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in January of 2019 as a web editor. He was originally from Henderson but grew up in Lebanon, Tennessee. He is currently a student at Freed-Hardeman University and will graduate in May 2019 with a degree in English.

He previously worked as a freelance sports reporter for the Jackson Sun, and has also written for sports radio, marketing websites and event programs.

In his free time, Murry enjoys reading the paper, playing board games, watching movies and eating apples.

You can contact Murry at mhlee@wbbjtv.com.