Neighbors help catch runaway pet pig

JACKSON, Tenn. — This little piggy didn’t go to the market or stay home — he ran away.

“We helped track him down and corner him up back there, and we caught him,” said Domique Wilks, one of the people who helped catch the pig.

Wilks and his family said they had never seen anything like this. “He was back there squealing. We chased him down for 30 minutes, and we caught him with a dog leash.”

Wilks says he thinks the pig is a pet and was set free, and he’s half right.

“Bentley [is] like my son,” Sonya Shutes, Bentley’s owner, said. “I’ve had him ever since he was born, little potbelly pig.”

She says she had been looking for him all morning.

Shutes showed WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News where Bentley had been staying. He has a nice little house, hay, water and food inside, but a piece of wood is what kept Bentley inside. It looked like someone had kicked it open, allowing him to run down the street.

Shutes says she thought she’d never see him again. “He was boarded up good so he couldn’t get out, and I thought someone had stole him,” she said.

Now that she knows where he is, “I want him back, I’m gonna get him back,” she said.

Shutes says she’s thankful for her neighbors who helped catch Bentley and keep him safe.