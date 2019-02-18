Police ID body found in Trenton as missing man

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Police have identified a body as a man reported missing last week.

The Trenton Police Department has identified a body found Friday on Buck Wade Loop as Trent Williams.

No cause of death has been confirmed, but investigators say there is no indication of foul play.

Williams was reported missing Feb. 11 by his family after no one had heard from him since Feb. 9, according to police.

Investigators say Williams was later identified as a suspect in a tractor theft reported Feb. 9.

Williams is believed to have wrecked the tractor in a ditch in a flood-prone area on Buck Wade Loop, according to police.

After waters receded Friday, investigators found Williams’ body near where the tractor was wrecked. However, investigators do not believe Williams drowned.

Williams was identified by the Medical Examiner’s office in Memphis.