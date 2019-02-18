Police: One teen shot in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived at a home in east Jackson around 5:30, Monday afternoon.



“Officers were dispatched to an address here on Rhea Street,” said Captain Derick Tisdale of the Jackson Police Department.

Once at the scene, officers said they discovered a teen suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The area was blocked off by patrol cars and crime scene tape.

“A juvenile subject that was shot with a round, and transported to one of our local hospitals for the injury,” said Capt. Tisdale.

Investigators said the cause of the shooting is unknown as of now.

“Were trying to determine whether or not this was accidental or was this a criminal act,” said Capt. Tisdale.

Investigators said they are looking for a witness they may have more information on the shooting.

As of Monday, the identity of the teen has not been released and Jackson Police are still investigating.