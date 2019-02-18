Police search for Milan woman missing for over a month

MILAN, Tenn. — Police are searching for a Milan woman who has been missing for over a month.

On Jan. 9, 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips left home as usual. She was last seen at her father’s home.

“She left home here in Milan to go to work, and she called later that day to let her father know that she was going to Jackson with a friend,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said.

Since that day, she has not been seen or contacted her family. A relative reported Phillips missing Jan. 26.

Milan police say she has a history of running away.

“That’s kind of why there was such a delay in reporting her missing is that she has done this before, but after a certain period of time that went by, he got concerned because she has never been gone this long,” Sellers said.

Police say what makes her harder to find is she doesn’t have a cell phone.

“Normally that’s one of our biggest assets when we are trying to locate,” Sellers said. “We can ping their cellphone and at least know that somebody is using that phone or track them down that way, but she doesn’t have a phone, and that’s kind of hampering our efforts.”

Because of her medical condition, her family and police want her back home safely.

“She is not in any trouble,” Sellers said. “We are not looking to arrest her or anything like that. We just want to know if she is OK and that she is safe so we can let her family know.”

Police say if you know anything about Philips to contact your local police department, the Milan Police Department at 731-686-3309 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).