Brownsville police investigate theft from jewelry store

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a theft from a Brownsville jewelry store.

The theft took place around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 13 at Morris Jewelers in Brownsville, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Two women and a man were able to distract an employee and steal two men’s gold and diamond rings valued at over $3,000, the release says.

The employee told police the subjects spoke with a foreign accent, possibly Middle Eastern, but the man told them they were from Spain.

The employee was not able to give police a vehicle description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information can contact Brownsville police at 731-772-1212.