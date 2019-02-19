Brownsville police investigate theft from jewelry store
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating a theft from a Brownsville jewelry store.
The theft took place around 3:45 p.m. Feb. 13 at Morris Jewelers in Brownsville, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.
Two women and a man were able to distract an employee and steal two men’s gold and diamond rings valued at over $3,000, the release says.
The employee told police the subjects spoke with a foreign accent, possibly Middle Eastern, but the man told them they were from Spain.
The employee was not able to give police a vehicle description or direction of travel.
Anyone with information can contact Brownsville police at 731-772-1212.