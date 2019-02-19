Carolyn Stephenson (Loving) 74 from Paris, Tennessee was daughter to Chester and Maxine Stephenson on October 16, 1944. She died due to complications of cancer on February 15, 2019 in Jackson MS. She is survived by three children, Steve Loving, Meki Goetz, Michael Loving with six beloved grandchildren (Jamie, Meisha, Ryan, Madison, Max and Thomas), and husband, Paul Caudillo. Daughter in law Shelly and Son in law Matthew also mourn her loss. With her roots in the South, in 2005 she fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning a Bed & Breakfast “Annabelle” in Vicksburg, MS. She sparkled as her light was undeniable to all. Her creativity was inspiring, turning discards into masterpieces. She was the heartbeat of her family. Carolyn will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. John Dale officiating. Burial will follow at VanDyke Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.