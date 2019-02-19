Conger kicks off mayoral campaign at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn.–A candidate for mayor held a kickoff and fundraiser, Tuesday night.

Scott Conger kicked off his campaign at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson from 6 to 10p.m.

He says he wants to draw young people who want to stay in Jackson and address other short-term issues and long-term vision building.

The event had music from the Tennessee Music Artist Awards 2018 Rock Artist of the Year, Jupiter Stone. Guests paid $50 to attend. They enjoyed Rockin’ Dough Pizza, cornhole and darts.