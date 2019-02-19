Emergency officials urge caution while driving during heavy rains

JACKSON, Tenn.–Increased rain over the past month means drivers should be aware of bad road conditions.

The heavy rains will likely cause flooding in certain areas. Drivers are urged to take caution on the roads.

Director for the Jackson-Madison Emergency Management Agency, Marty Clements, reminds drivers to not take risks.

“If you can’t see the road, then you need to turn around, because what happens is, the culvert or the road underneath washes out and all of the sudden all you’re doing is going down into a ditch,” said Clements.

Clements also says that young drivers should stay off the roads, as they are not experienced enough in bad conditions.