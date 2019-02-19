Flash Flood Watch Continues Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, February 19th

Showers have returned to West Tennessee and we’ll likely continue to see rain fall throughout the area through the night. Thunderstorms are not expected to be severe overnight but heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, especially in flood-prone areas and in locations where we’ve recently had a lot of rain. Temperatures will warm up from the middle 40s this evening to the middle 50s Wednesday morning. Rain will be very heavy at times on Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of West Tennessee through tomorrow morning so be on the lookout for flooded roads. Rain will gradually taper in the afternoon and evening with temperatures in the upper 50s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest road conditions, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

