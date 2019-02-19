Flooded roads West Tennesseans should look out for

JACKSON, Tenn.–Roads near the South Fork of the Forked Deer River have a good chance of experience ponding of water.



With recent rainfall during most of the day, Tuesday, flash flooding is expected in south Jackson for Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Forked Deer River at Jackson will rise to 34 feet, which is flood stage.

Roads surrounding the river are at risk, which could cause flooding such as Westover Road, along with Riverside Drive, Steam Mill Ferry Road, and D Street in Bemis.

Drivers need to be extra cautious, the combination of cold temperatures and slippery roads could cause drivers to hydroplane .

To avoid hydroplaning, decrease your speed when driving through water and floods as driving incorrectly through it can cause damage to your vehicle.