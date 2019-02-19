Jackson police seek 2 in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in east Jackson.

Robert Tipler, 29, of Lexington and Teriney McIntosh, 21, of Jackson are wanted in connection with the shooting death of 40-year-old Ronnie Hines, of Jackson, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Investigators say they believe Tipler shot and killed Hines, the release says. They say Tipler left the scene in a car McIntosh was driving.

Officers responded around 11:10 p.m. Monday to a shooting on Coach Drive in Walker Mobile Home Park off Whitehall Street where they found Hines lying in the roadway, according to the release.

Hines was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Police declined to comment on the specific charges Tipler and McIntosh are facing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).