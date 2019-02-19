Local health experts cover misconceptions that come with vaccinations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Vaccines have helped prevent several diseases in children and adults, but there has been misleading information on them.

“I think the biggest misconception is that vaccines cause autism,” said Child Health Supervisor Tara Rogers, from Jackson-Madison County Health Department. “There is no medical proof behind this.”

And that misconception has led to more people against vaccinating their children.

“We just try to encourage each parent to get these vaccines,” said Rogers. “It’s CDC recommended and it’s science. It’s been studied, this stuff does work. We don’t see these diseases anymore because we vaccinated.”

And while there have been reported measles outbreaks across the country, health department officials say not vaccinating can have serious health implications.

“It can cause brain damag,e and it can cause death,” Rogers said.

And in Tennessee, there are several diseases the state requires your children show proof of vaccination before starting school.

“Up until kindergarten, there’s actually a lot of diseases,” Rogers said. “There’s 14 vaccine preventable diseases, but just to give you an example, MMR, chicken pox, tetanus, polio.

Although the topic of vaccinations have mainly been focused on children, adults are also recommended to follow up on certain vaccinations.

“There’s certain vaccines in adults that we get all through our lives,” Rogers said. “Tetanus you’ll get every 10 years, a flu shot every year.”

Rogers says the side effects from the vaccines are mild compared to the side effects of contracting the diseases.

“You can have a side effect to a medication that you take,” Rogers said. “Usually it’s just fever and soreness at the injection site, whereas the diseases, they can be fatal. Just vaccinate. Your child needs these for protection and so does the community around you.”

To check what vaccinations you or your child may need to update, check with your doctor or local health department. For more information on vaccinations, visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.