Mildred Faye Joynes, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Joynes will be conducted on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro. Billy Campbell officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence Cemetery. The Joynes family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M. Serves are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Adam Marlar, Alex Hayes, Nicholas George, Neal Thomas George, Justin Marlar and Michael Crutchfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mr. Jimmy Ray Joynes; Her parents: Otis and Euffie Hendrix Doss; two brothers: Bobby Doss and Billy Doss; and one sister: Margie Crutchfield.

She is survived by one son, Jason Joynes (Dena) of Glen Allen, VA; two daughters: Tina Crabb (Michael) of Brownsville, TN and Debra Young (Adam) of Hudson, OH; two brothers: Gene Doss (Evelyon) of Jackson, TN and Donnie Doss (Wilma) of Brownsville, TN; one sister: Joan Doss Tucker of Alamo, TN; 11 grandchildren: Justin Marlar (Holly), Adam Marlar (Ashley), Morgan Marlar Hayes (Alex), Nicholas George (Jayne), Nathaniel George (Kathleen), Neal Thomas George, Nathan Young, Brandon Young, Hannah Joynes, Leila Maynard and Mia Maynard. She leaves a legacy of seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Joynes family requests that memorials be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at