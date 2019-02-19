Mugshots : Madison County : 02/15/19 – 02/19/19

1/67 Adrian Medina Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/67 Emily Daniel Violation of community corrections

3/67 Akeyia Goff Shoplifting

4/67 Antonio Sims Vandalism



5/67 Barbara Sides DUI

6/67 Belinda Johnson Assault

7/67 Billy Montgomery DUI

8/67 Candice Barrett Shoplifting



9/67 Casey Hilton DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, open container law

10/67 Cedric Johnson Patronizing prostitution

11/67 Charles Alden Hill Violation of probation

12/67 Charles Taylor Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/67 Chase Hopper Theft under $999, forgery

14/67 Chauncey Gray Jr. DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/67 Clarence Sanders Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/67 Courtney Hood Theft



17/67 Curtis Millard Failure to appear

18/67 Curtis Mitchell Aggravated assault

19/67 Danielle Martinez Shoplifting

20/67 Devante Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/67 Elijah Wright Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999

22/67 Ernest Rivers Jr. Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange

23/67 Fadarious Richardson Evading arrest, shoplifting

24/67 Gregory Weaver Evading arrest, failure to appear



25/67 Heaven Johnson Assault

26/67 Jahquie Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/67 Jared Jensen Aggravated child abuse or neglect

28/67 Jasmin Whiteside Shoplifting



29/67 Jaylen Holmes Shoplifting

30/67 Jaylon Montgomery Schedule VI drug violations

31/67 Jenico Burrus Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/67 Jenna Landers Unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/67 Jesus Ortega Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/67 Jill Patterson Theft over $1,000, aggravated burglary

35/67 Joseph Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

36/67 Justice Appleton Driving on revoked/suspended license



37/67 Justin Faulkner Patronizing prostitution, schedule II drug violations

38/67 Justin Martin Aggravated assault

39/67 Kaminski Turner Contraband in penal institution, theft under $999

40/67 Kantrell Fuller Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999



41/67 Keisha Clay Aggravated assault

42/67 Kenneth Cook DUI

43/67 Kwesi Uqdah Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license

44/67 Leigh McCaskill Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



45/67 Leonard Ellison Patronizing prostitution

46/67 Lora Lee Landrum Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

47/67 Malcolm Edwards Theft

48/67 Michael Myers Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations



49/67 Pamela Newborn Theft over $1,000

50/67 Pernell Henley Vandalism

51/67 Regina Newsom Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/67 Ricky Buckingham Patronizing prostitution



53/67 Robert D. Black Public intoxication

54/67 Ryan Earl Jones Shoplifting-theft of property

55/67 Ryan Ray Burgess Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

56/67 Saundra Peterson Aggravated assault



57/67 Shannon Sherman Shoplifting-theft of property

58/67 Sharonda Wilkes Assault, disorderly conduct

59/67 Shijinee Miller Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

60/67 Shuntavious Ragland Violation of probation



61/67 Siki Samara Nelson Failure to appear

62/67 Sincere Pitts Assault

63/67 Stephanie Wilcox False reports

64/67 Tara Connell Failure to appear



65/67 Teresa Ann Vann Shoplifting-theft of property

66/67 Troy Huffman Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

67/67 William Taylor DUI







































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.