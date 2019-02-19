Mugshots : Madison County : 02/15/19 – 02/19/19 February 19, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/67Adrian Medina Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/67Emily Daniel Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/67Akeyia Goff Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/67Antonio Sims Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/67Barbara Sides DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 6/67Belinda Johnson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/67Billy Montgomery DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 8/67Candice Barrett Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/67Casey Hilton DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/67Cedric Johnson Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 11/67Charles Alden Hill Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/67Charles Taylor Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/67Chase Hopper Theft under $999, forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/67Chauncey Gray Jr. DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/67Clarence Sanders Shoplifting, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/67Courtney Hood Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 17/67Curtis Millard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/67Curtis Mitchell Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/67Danielle Martinez Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 20/67Devante Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/67Elijah Wright Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/67Ernest Rivers Jr. Theft under $999, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 23/67Fadarious Richardson Evading arrest, shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 24/67Gregory Weaver Evading arrest, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/67Heaven Johnson Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/67Jahquie Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/67Jared Jensen Aggravated child abuse or neglect Show Caption Hide Caption 28/67Jasmin Whiteside Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 29/67Jaylen Holmes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 30/67Jaylon Montgomery Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 31/67Jenico Burrus Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/67Jenna Landers Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/67Jesus Ortega Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/67Jill Patterson Theft over $1,000, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 35/67Joseph Robinson Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 36/67Justice Appleton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/67Justin Faulkner Patronizing prostitution, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 38/67Justin Martin Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/67Kaminski Turner Contraband in penal institution, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 40/67Kantrell Fuller Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 41/67Keisha Clay Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 42/67Kenneth Cook DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/67Kwesi Uqdah Criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/67Leigh McCaskill Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 45/67Leonard Ellison Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 46/67Lora Lee Landrum Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 47/67Malcolm Edwards Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 48/67Michael Myers Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 49/67Pamela Newborn Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 50/67Pernell Henley Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 51/67Regina Newsom Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 52/67Ricky Buckingham Patronizing prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 53/67Robert D. Black Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 54/67Ryan Earl Jones Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 55/67Ryan Ray Burgess Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 56/67Saundra Peterson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 57/67Shannon Sherman Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 58/67Sharonda Wilkes Assault, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 59/67Shijinee Miller Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 60/67Shuntavious Ragland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 61/67Siki Samara Nelson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 62/67Sincere Pitts Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 63/67Stephanie Wilcox False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 64/67Tara Connell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 65/67Teresa Ann Vann Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 66/67Troy Huffman Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 67/67William Taylor DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/19/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.