Oribel recalling Cocoon high chairs

Oribel is recalling its Cocoon high chairs.

The chairs are being recalled after the company discovered that the chairs could potentially develop a crack in the chair legs.

The affected chairs were manufactured before August 2018 and are sold at Target and online.

The date your high chair was manufactured can be found on a sticker on the back of the seat or under the tray.

If you have one of the affected products, you are urged to quit using the high chair immediately and contact Oribel for a repair kit.

You can contact Oribel through their website.