Rain Moves In By Noon

Weather Update 8:50 AM Tuesday February 18

Clouds have already taken over the region again this morning. To the south a broad area of moisture is lifting north across Mississippi and Alabama. The initial front that pushed through last Sunday is now just off the gulf coast. It will start to lift back northward this afternoon and evening. By late morning showers will overspread from south to north. The rain should be light to moderate through this afternoon, however as the main trough out west moves into the Plains and a low along the Texas gulf coast deepens, the main moisture channel will organize and begin producing heavy rain through this evening. The rain will become torrential overnight with a few thunderstorms embedded as well. Flash flooding will be possible mainly overnight. We’ll especially be concerned where the main band of heavy rain ends up setting up and pivoting on late during the overnight.

With this first round we expect widespread 2-4″ of rain with an area along the main axis receiving isolated amounts near 5 or 6 inches … Unfortunately, we’ll be adding even more rain to this on Friday and Saturday.

Storm Team Meteorologist Moe Shamell

Moe Shamell

