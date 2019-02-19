Residents pack up in preparation for flooding

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.– Evacuating due to flood concerns is a normal part of life for residents living on the Tennessee River.

“Everyone pitches in and helps each other. In fact, mine is done, and as soon as I get everything finished right here, I’m going next door to help them,” Jean Cates said.

Next door, the Reaves family is packing up their newly remodeled family room.

“We think the houses will be okay, but everything inside has got to come out because we don’t know how much water is coming in,” Sharon Reaves said.

With the Tennessee River already over flood stage, and the river expected to continue to rise to nearly 390 feet or higher, residents are worried about water coming into their houses.

“If it’s only 385, it’ll be very minimal. And if it’s 390, it’ll probably be six foot in here,” Cates said.

However, these homes are built for it.

“You can not have flood insurance on a house with FEMA unless you follow their requirements, so this house is 15 blocks high,” Reaves said.

When the river reaches 385 feet, the power gets cut off, but they’re prepared for that too.

“Light switches, plug-ins, all this is up high, so if water gets no further than this, everything is good,” Reaves said.

And, all that preparation comes down to loving where you live.

“You have to make a choice where if you want to live on the water, or you want to see the water, and we chose to live on the water,” Reaves said.

According to the Hardin County Fire Department, if the river rises above 390.7 feet, this will be the worst flood since 2003.