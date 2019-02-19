UT Martin ACT preparation session information

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin will host an ACT preparation session next month.

The session will be held in Jackson State Community College’s McWherter building from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 4.

The session will offer quick tips to improve student scores on each of the four test sections and focus on time-saving strategies and study habits.

For those interested, there is a registration fee of $45 per student, and everyone is advised to bring a pencil and paper.

The UT Martin Jackson Center will hold additional sessions from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 and June 4. The UT Martin Jackson Center is located on the JSCC campus at 2046 North Parkway in Jackson.

For more information or to register, visit utm.edu/actprep.

For assistance, contact the UT Martin Office of Educational Outreach at 731-881-7082.