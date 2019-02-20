American Red Cross trains local churches as volunteers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local churches are learning how to double as disaster shelters with the help of the American Red Cross.

Malesus Baptist Church is one of those shelters.

Disaster Program Manager for American Red Cross of Midwest Tennessee Heather Carbajal spoke about the training.

“If there were to be a local disaster such as flooding, which we have the potential of this week, they’re ready to train and serve as a shelter for members of their own community,” Carbajal said.

Carbajal says the group focuses on setting up a shelter area and arranging what supplies they would need.

“We schedule a training, we establish a team. It’s really fun, and it’s a great way for churches to get involved in some of the disaster response,” Carbajal said.

The shelter areas typically contain a cot, a plush toy for comfort, basic hygiene items, and a blanket from the Red Cross.

Carbajal stressed the importance of volunteers and community partners of the Red Cross.

“We cover 14 counties. We have two staff members. If it weren’t for partners like this all over our coverage area, we wouldn’t be able to do anything,” Carbajal said.

She also says it’s important to always be prepared.

“We’ve got some significant rain now through the weekend, so this is the perfect time to look at family emergency plans,” Carbajal said.