Black History Month: Authors appreciated at local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting African American authors.

Lane College hosted its annual black literature reading on Wednesday afternoon.

Every year, the school invites African American writers to read their books to the students.

Organizers say the goal behind the event is to show students that they can add to their learning by both hearing and producing great works.

Chair of the Division of Business, Social, and Behavioral Sciences Carleen Jackson said there is more to the event than just education.

“We also wanted to encourage our students to be familiar with them and perhaps at the end of it all, encourage them to even write themselves,” Jackson said.

This is the tenth year Lane College has held the event, and they chose to spotlight authors of children’s literature this year.