Cardiac Rehab Center celebrates 40 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — Doctors and patients celebrated a big milestone for a local hospital Wednesday.

It was the 40th anniversary for the Cardiac Rehab Center at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Doctors and patients shared memories and experiences.

The rehab currently helps 150 people and has helped 3,000 patients for the past three years.

“The doctors refer them to us, and we actually exercise them and rehab them to get them back their optimum stat of health and its good for them mentally physically and socially,” said clinical manager Laure Guida.

The rehab center opened in 1979.