Clarence Roger McCleese, age 73 of Camden, TN passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Westwood Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Decaturville, TN. Roger was born on February 26, 1945 in Lewis County, KY to the late Rev. Jesse Clarence McCleese and Flora Dean Sparks McCleese Henry. He was also preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Jean McCleese and a brother in law, Buford Campbell. He spent his life working as a supervisor at General Motors and a long time truck driver where all knew him as “Ridgerunner.”

Survivors include:

Daughters: Johnnie (Brian) Decker of Schoolcraft, MI

Melinda (Jason) Wade of Parsons, TN

Pamela (Tom) Tabor of Camden, TN

Brothers & Sisters: Gale (Terry) McCleese of Russellville, AL

Dean (Jackie) McCleese of Morehead, KY

David (Miriam) McCleese of Kissimmee, FL

Vinson (Kathy) McCleese of Raceland, KY

Yvonnie (Marty) Thornsberry of Chillocothe, OH

Randy McCleese of Morehead, KY

Martha Campbell of Millersburg, KY

Jack (Dana) McCleese of Greenup, KY

Grandchildren: Jordan Decker (Anthony Kowalik) of Chicago, IL

Zach Decker of Grand Rapids, MI

Emily Wade, Luke Wade and Lillian Wade of Parsons, TN

Several Nieces and Nephews

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack McCleese and Bro. Don Franks officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2:00-9:00 pm and again on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 10:00-1:00 pm at Oakdale Funeral Home.