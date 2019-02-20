Crate and Barrel recalls Holiday Bear Acrylic milk bottles

Crate and Barrel is recalling their Holiday Bear Acrylic milk bottles.

The bottles are being recalled, because the plastic straw that comes with the milk bottle can crack or break, posing a laceration hazard.

The clear acrylic bottle measures 5.5 inches tall and 2.75 inches wide at the base and has a removable plastic straw. A graphic of a bear in a red sweater is printed on the wide part of the bottle.

About 17,000 units were sold and distributed.

The firm has received one report of the straw breaking. No injuries have been reported.

The company advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact Crate and Barrel to receive a full refund.

Crate and Barrel can be contacted for a refund at 800-451-8217 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.

The bottles were sold at Crate and Barrel retail stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarrel.com from August 2018 through November 2018 for about $5.