Dense Fog Possible Early Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, February 20th

Parts of West Tennessee were inundated with rainfall from yesterday through this morning. Northwest Tennessee near the Mississippi River and southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River saw 2-4″ of rain fall but most of our viewing area had closer to 1-3″ fall from yesterday through this morning. That was round one, the next round starts tomorrow, and another flash flood watch has been issued for the area from noon on Thursday to midnight Saturday night.

TONIGHT

Rain is leaving the area and skies will become clearer in West Tennessee later tonight, but with light winds and clear skies, dense fog may develop in West Tennessee early Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise. Be ready for some low visibility on the morning commute early Thursday.

After a foggy start with low visibility tomorrow morning, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll remain rain-free until later in the afternoon and evening when scattered showers return to the area. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the next round of rain in the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

