Ellen Waldrop Wimberley
|Ellen Waldrop Wimberley of Paris
|75
|Henry County Medical Center
|Wednesday, February 20, 2019
|Her body is to be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
|February 24, 1943 in Fairfax, Alabama
|Hoyt Waldrop and Cleone Fuller Waldrop, both preceded
|Larry Dale Wimberley, Married: October 13, 1969; Preceded: Nov. 14, 2015
|Nicole (Justin) Taylor, Paris, TN
|Dale (Sandy) Wimberley, Verbena, Alabama
Gerald Wimberley, Cookeville, TN
Chris (John) Wimberley, Paris, TN
|Tiffany (Cade) Williams, John (Sara) Witherspoon, Alyson Priddy, and Sebastian Wimberley.
|Kathryn Waldrop, Atlanta, Ga
Raynell Tyson, preceded
|Winford Waldrop, Hoyt Waldrop, Jr., and Tommy Gene Waldrop, all three preceded
|Special Cousin: Randy (Kathy) Overcast