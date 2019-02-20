Ellen Waldrop Wimberley

WBBJ Staff,

Ellen Waldrop Wimberley of Paris
75
Henry County Medical Center
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Her body is to be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.
February 24, 1943 in Fairfax, Alabama
Hoyt Waldrop and Cleone Fuller Waldrop, both preceded
Larry Dale Wimberley, Married: October 13, 1969; Preceded: Nov. 14, 2015
Nicole (Justin) Taylor, Paris, TN
Dale (Sandy) Wimberley, Verbena, Alabama

Gerald Wimberley, Cookeville, TN

Chris (John) Wimberley, Paris, TN
Tiffany (Cade) Williams, John (Sara) Witherspoon, Alyson Priddy, and Sebastian Wimberley.
Kathryn Waldrop, Atlanta, Ga

Raynell Tyson, preceded
Winford Waldrop, Hoyt Waldrop, Jr., and Tommy Gene Waldrop, all three preceded
Special Cousin: Randy (Kathy) Overcast