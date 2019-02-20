Elliot signs with Lee University

JACKSON, Tenn. — This morning TCA’s Anna Elliot signed to continue her volleyball career at Lee University next season. Elliot has been one of the top players in West Tennessee, and she’s put together quite the resume.

Elliot was an All-State selection as well as District Co-Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. At the end of her career, Elliot finished with over 1,000 kills and almost 400 blocks.

She holds three TCA school records for most blocks in a career, most blocks in a season, and most blocks in a game.