‘Gym Tax’ to be repealed in TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — A longstanding tax will be repealed in the upcoming state budget.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s office announced that he plans to repeal the “Gym Tax,” which has been in place since the 1980s.

The tax is placed on memberships to gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs.

Gold’s Gym owner and manager Steve Roten says that the tax was a burden for Tennesseans.

“For the industry as a whole, it’s an elimination of a barrier to entry for people that might otherwise not be able to afford a gym membership,” Roten said.

The tax had certain exemptions that allowed many businesses to avoid it.

According to Lee’s office, the tax brought in around ten million dollars in state revenue.