Madison County Sheriff’s Department recovers stolen items

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s’ Department’s Patrol Division went out to serve a warrant to a wanted person Saturday afternoon.

“Every night and every day they’re out serving warrants, trying to locate people and making proactive stops,” said Sheriff John Mehr of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

“They were looking to serve a warrant on a wanted person and went to this house, believing that this person may be there,” Mehr said.

When Deputies found the person they were looking for was not home, they proceeded to get permission from the owner to enter the home. They were also given permission to search wherever they wanted.

The items they found were shocking.

“They searched and got into a room, and found all of this in that room, and so they were able to identify some items, just because of communications with CID,” Mehr said.

Sheriff Mehr said many of the items belong to people living in surrounding areas.

“Eight or nine or ten counties, that we know of and we keep on going,” said Mehr.

The department soon identified some the items as those reportedly stolen in recent burglaries in Madison County.

Items like power drills, baseball cards and a pocket knife worth up to $500.

They even found some of the smallest items like bracelets, earrings, and watches.

Sheriff Mehr said some of the more important items recovered included prescription medications and weapons.

“Getting those recovered keeps them off the street, and they’ll turn around and sell them to a convicted felon, and then they’ll commit a crime and shoot somebody with it,” said Mehr.

Sheriff Mehr said they have one person in custody plus one person still on the run.