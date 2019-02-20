Mrs. Frances Ann Wyatt, age 80 of Camden, TN passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2019 at Camden Healthcare & Rehabilitation. Mrs. Wyatt was born on September 9, 1938 in Macon County, TN to the late William Paul McDonald Sr. and Halcie Payne McDonald. She was also preceded in death by brothers, William Paul McDonald Jr., Bob McDonald, Bill McDonald and a grandson, Matthew Beasley. Mrs. Wyatt was a homemaker and member of the First United Methodist Church in Camden.

Survivors include:

Husband: Charles Wyatt of Camden, TN

Son: Dan (Penny) Wyatt of Camden, TN

Daughter: Peggy Summers of Camden, TN

Three Grandchildren

One Great Grandchild

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2 pm at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Ramer officiating. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the Wyatt family will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00-2:00 pm.