Mugshots : Madison County : 02/19/19 – 02/20/19

1/10 Shayla Johnson Shoplifting

2/10 Adam Farris Unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency

3/10 Anthony McEarl Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/10 Breonna Anderson Violation of community corrections



5/10 Daniel Carl Violation of probation

6/10 Fernando Gomez-Melchor Failure to appear

7/10 Julia Smith Disorderly conduct

8/10 Quenterrious Williams Simple domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, failure to appear



9/10 Reginald Bond Failure to appear

10/10 Timothy Mayfield Violation of probation





















