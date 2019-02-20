Mugshots : Madison County : 02/19/19 – 02/20/19 February 20, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Shayla Johnson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Adam Farris Unlawful drug paraphernalia, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Anthony McEarl Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Breonna Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Daniel Carl Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Fernando Gomez-Melchor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Julia Smith Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Quenterrious Williams Simple domestic assault, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Reginald Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Timothy Mayfield Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 02/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore