Part-time Sports Anchor/Reporter/Videographer — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV is looking for a part-time Sports Anchor/Reporter/Videographer. Qualified candidates will assist with our very successful high school football coverage on Friday nights. Candidates must be able to cover local games as both a Reporter and Videographer.

Qualified applicants must be able to be an integral part of our Sports Team. This person will cover at least two (2) games each Friday, shooting and editing highlights for our 5th Quarter show and appearing on-air as part of our Sports Team. This position also provides sports coverage for our newscasts on Saturday and Sunday.

This part-time job is slated for 25 hours per week. We anticipate this person will work 8 hours on Friday nights and 9-hour shifts on both Saturday and Sunday.

To apply send resume, demo and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

EOE

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.