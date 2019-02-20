Rotary Club of Jackson announces ‘Woman of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Rotary Club hosted its 67th annual presentation for “Woman of the Year.”

Jackson native Cornelia Hall Tiller is known for her countless hours of service within the community.

Tiller has served on the board of directors for Aspell Recovery Center for many years and has been involved with several non-profit organizations.

She is also known for her humorous personality.

When she found out she was this year’s “Woman of the Year,” she was very surprised.

“Well when they said about two things I thought, ‘Well that sounds like somebody I know,’ and it was me! Ain’t that awesome (awful?)?” Hall Tiller said.

The award is given to women over 40 who have contributed and shown leadership within the community.

Tiller was also supported by past award winners.