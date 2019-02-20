Shirley Ann Clark, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services for Mrs. Clark will be conducted on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Maranatha Baptist Church in the Nutbush Community. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. The Clark family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Laverne Carlton Walls; one son: Timothy Clark; and one brother: James Walls.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Grady “Pete” Clark of Brownsville, TN; two sons: Mark Clark (Sonya) of Ripley, TN and Bro. Randy Clark (Melanae) of Palos Hills, IL; one brother: Lloyd “Butch” Walls of Trenton, TN; six sisters: Betty Hinson (Jerry) of Trenton, TN, Linda Tate (Johnny) Brazil, TN, Pattie Moore of Naperville, IL, Donna Vaden of Memphis, TN, Hope Tisdale (Buddy) of Memphis, TN, Robin Wood (Sammy) of Jackson, TN; thirteen grandchildren and leaves a legacy of eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way.