Showers Come To An End West To East

Weather Update 12:48 PM Wednesday February 20

Scattered Showers will continue for mainly the eastern half of West Tennessee through late morning and this afternoon. The main axis of heavy rain has completely shifted east into Middle Tennessee. , however there is still a weak occluded frontal boundary slowly sliding eastward across the area. A few showers have developed off of it. Meanwhile to the south of the the southern system has been deepening and lifting north through Mississippi. That low may prolong the rain chances into the afternoon hours especially for the southwest Tennessee and folks along the Tennessee river. Otherwise we’ll see some gradual clearing this afternoon from west to east.

Tonight:

Skies will continue clearing out as an area of High pressure builds in behind the trough. It will help temps fall back into the middle to lower 30s. There may however also be dense fog that develops overnight and Thursday morning. Skies remain clear through at least sunrise, then clouds take over.