South Fulton bank robbery suspects arrested in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects in a robbery at a South Fulton bank are in custody.

In a news release, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspects, who they did not identify, were arrested less than an hour after the robbery occurred.

The release says the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday that the suspect involved in the robbery at Simmons Bank in South Fulton was in Weakley County, traveling toward Dresden.

Investigators say Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Black, Investigator Eric Smith and Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe stopped the vehicle around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lower Sharon Road and Oak Grove Road, and they found two people in the vehicle.

The release says some of the stolen money was recovered from the vehicle.

The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The release says the Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office are assisting the South Fulton Police Department.