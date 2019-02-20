TBI identifies bodies found in burned car in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified two people whose bodies were found inside a burned car in Dyer County earlier this month.

The individuals have been identified as Robert Williams, 29, of Hartford, Kentucky, and Samantha Nicole Dial (Hankins), 33, of Goodlettesville, Tenn.

Agents with the TBI, along with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and investigators with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, responded Feb. 2 to a report of a burning vehicle off Great River Road in Dyersburg.

According to the TBI, investigators found a burned silver Ford Edge, either a 2018 or 2019 model, with two people inside.

Investigators determined the car was a rental vehicle from Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.