What’s New Wednesday: Hub City Brewing

Downtown is now home to Jackson’s first local brewery, Hub City Brewing.

“Downtown Jackson needed a place where people can experience something new,” said Brewmaster, Cody Stooksberry.

Stooksberry says there’s more to do than drink beer in the 14,000 square foot space. Guests can bowl, play darts, cornhole and enjoy board games, and live music.

“I love the environment. I love how it’s a place everyone can get together,” said Anna Brown, worker at Hub City Brewing.

Another neat thing about this iconic building is the history.

“The amount of history in this building is awesome and to see it re-purposed into a brewery is spectacular,” says Dave Hacker, customer.

Before it was a brewery, it was something else in 1916.

“My grandfather had a car dealership. He built this building. It’s strange because I remember it as a child just being like a warehouse,” said Molly Hymers.

She says the transformation makes her family proud.

“I’m tickled that someone has done something with this. I’m hoping it will take off. This does my heart good,” said Hymers.

Hub City Brewing is located at 250 W. Main Street in downtown Jackson.

It is open 4-10p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11a.m. to 10p.m. Saturday, and 10a.m.-8p.m. Sunday.