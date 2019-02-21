Benefit concert held for local musician battling cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Family and friends of a local musician came together to help out their loved one the best way they knew how.

“We just wanted to play some music for our great friend Charlie,” said event coordinator Wes Henley.

The concert raised money for Charlie Baker, who is battling cancer.

“Everybody volunteered and really it was a collaborate effort and everything fell together,” Henley said.

“He’s always been encouraging. He’s always been there for us in so many ways that we wanted to celebrate him and be there for him and just show him some love tonight,” said event host Jeremy Tubbs.

Organizers say everyone scheduled to perform at the benefit has a long and deep history with Charlie.

“They were all very anxious to contribute and come down and play,” Henley said.

Those who attended the fundraiser say Charlie Baker is an influential musician in the Jackson area, and this concert was a great way to honor him.

“He’s the best guy in the world, and we just wanted to do something fun for him,” Henley said.

To further help raise funds, a guitar was also donated and auctioned off to the highest bidder.